Activists Furious at Miami Company Accused of Price-Gouging Brain Cancer Patients

For nearly 40 years, a maximum dose of lomustine, a cancer drug that treats brain tumors, cost no more than $50. But after Miami-based startup NextSource bought the rights to the drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2013, the Wall Street Journal says, the drug's price spiked to $768 per pill. That's a 1,400 percent increase, and the nation is now furious, comparing NextSource CEO Robert DiCrisci to former Turing Pharmaceutical CEO and human worm Martin Shkreli, as well as the jackasses who raised EpiPen prices to ridiculous levels for no stated reason.

Poliical activists are now getting involved: Last week, the People's Progressive Caucus of Miami-Dade, the farthest-left-leaning contingent of activists in the Miami-Dade County Democratic Party, released an open letter demanding local congressional candidates take a stand against pharmaceutical price-gouging. The group is also asking Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle to launch an investigation into NextSource.

"The Board of the People’s Progressive Caucus calls on all Democratic candidates for Congress in Miami-Dade to oppose this predatory pharmaceutical pricing and to join us in asking the State Attorney to investigate whether NextSource has engaged in gouging and anti-competitive practices," the letter reads. "We further invite all candidates to present a plan for Federal reform that would curtail these out-of-control drug prices and exploitative pricing practices."