Video: False Report of Gunshots Sparks Minor Stampede Near Ocean Drive

After another year of fear-mongering news reports and an overwhelming police presence at Memorial Day festivities in South Beach, the worst gun-related incident of the weekend came after a false rumor of gunfire. A brief panic erupted around 8:15 last night near Ocean Drive, sparking a minor stampede that left one person injured.

But when police rushed to the scene to investigate, they couldn't find any evidence that anyone had fired a weapon.

"We had someone call saying they heard gunshots," says Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the department. "Once officers arrived, they found there was a small stampede, but there were no victims of gunshots or any sign of gunfire."