Miami Police Plan Memorial Day Weekend DUI Checkpoints in Brickell, on Rickenbacker Causeway

Residents have already made a whole heck of a lot of noise about Miami Beach Police's decision to reduce the Julia Tuttle and MacArthur Causeways to a single lane each so they can log and scan every visitor's license plate to check for active warrants. Though MBPD has been using this tactic since at least 2012, civil liberties activists worry about the implications of placing plate readers all over town, and black visitors arriving for Urban Beach Week festivities say they're being unfairly targeted.

But on the mainland, the Miami Police Department will also increase its presence and monitor its own causeway. MPD will hold a drunk-driving "Saturation Patrol" through Brickell and on the Rickenbacker Causeway from noon to 10 p.m. this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. MPD says it will flood the Brickell area with officers to seek out drunk or dangerous drivers.

"The goal of this Saturation Patrol is to provide a continuing effort to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities on our roadways," the department said in a statement. "The operations will consist of traffic enforcement officers deploying to different locations throughout the Brickell NET Service area which have been identified through the collection of traffic crash data and traffic complaints in recent months."