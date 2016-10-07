Matt Drudge Thinks Hurricane Matthew Is a Government Conspiracy

Matt Drudge isn't buying the Hurricane Matthew hype. photos: Steve Satterwhite/NASA

Florida has officially dodged a 140 mile per hour bullet. Although the central coast is still being whipped with hurricane-force winds this morning, Matthew looks likely to avoid making landfall in the Sunshine State — just barely. The killer eye wall missed the coast by less than five miles in some spots.

In short, we got lucky as hell. But that's not how longtime Miami resident Matt Drudge reads the story. As the worst potential impacts still lingered last night, Drudge took to Twitter to suggest the whole storm was a twisted government conspiracy:

The deplorables are starting to wonder if govt has been lying to them about Hurricane Matthew intensity to make exaggerated point on climate — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) October 6, 2016

Hurricane Center has monopoly on data. No way of verifying claims. Nassau ground observations DID NOT match statements! 165mph gusts? WHERE? — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) October 6, 2016

There are so many obviously incorrect points in those two tweets it's hard to know where to even start refuting them. Let's start with the data, which is far from "monopolized" by the Hurricane Center.

As any amateur meteorologist in Miami can tell you, Twitter and the web are flooded with independent data from dozens of different satellites, computer models and weather stations. In fact, it's probably safe to say that most Floridians got their Matthew news from someone other than the National Hurricane Center.

Secondly, what exactly would the government gain by pretending a hurricane was worse than it really was? Making an "exaggerated point on climate"? Wouldn't that point be immediately lost when people realized the storm wasn't that bad?

But there's also no doubt that Matthew was exactly as dangerous as everyone warned. The death toll from the hurricane in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent now stands at 478 people, and that figure will likely rise. In Cuba, the historic town of Baracoa was leveled.

Miami — and Florida as a whole — should be grateful we missed the worst of the storm. Just look at how close the storm's center came to the coast!

#Matthew's most intense winds in the eyewall have remained just barely offshore so far... hoping that luck continues today/tonight! #florida pic.twitter.com/w23nfFn7ga — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) October 7, 2016

As for Matthew today, Miami's tropical storm warning was officially lifted at 5 a.m. by the National Hurricane Center, though gusty wind and some rain will likely stick around throughout Friday. The storm is still brushing along the Atlantic Coast, with a 100 mph gust recorded in Cape Canaveral this morning.

And Miami probably isn't done with Matthew just yet. The NHC's latest models confirm that the "Loop Scenario" is real. Matthew will be back in our neighborhood next week, though likely as a far weakened tropical storm: