Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez Killed in Boating Accident

Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez Killed in Boating Accident

Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 10:11 a.m.
By Chuck Strouse
Jose FernandezEXPAND
Jose Fernandez
Photo by Arturo Pardavila III / Wikimedia Commons
Perhaps the greatest Cuban pitcher of all time was killed at 24 years old in a boating accident early Sunday morning.

Jose Fernandez, who was the brightest light on the Miami Marlins and a hero to millions of young baseball pitchers, was expected to pitch this week against the Mets. The 6'2", 240-pound pitcher was an All-Star this year and had a decent chance of winning the National League's Cy Young Award, one of baseball's most prestigious prizes, despite playing for a lackluster Marlins team that likely won't even make the playoffs.

Fernandez recently announced on Instagram that he and his girlfriend were expecting a child. 

I'm so glad you came into my life. I'm ready for where this journey is gonna take us together. #familyfirst

A photo posted by Jose Fernandez (@jofez16) on

Today's Marlins-Braves game was canceled after the news was announced. The Marlins team is "devastated."

Two others were also killed in the crash, which happened in Government Cut off South Beach. Details were not immediately available. 

Fernandez was born in Cuba. He came to the United States in 2007 with his mother. He played 76 games overall and finished with a stunning 38-17 record and a 2.43 ERA. He was also among the best strikeout pitchers, with 589 total in 471 1/3 innings. 

