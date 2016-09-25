Marlins Pitcher Jose Fernandez Killed in Boating Accident
|
Jose Fernandez
Photo by Arturo Pardavila III / Wikimedia Commons
Perhaps the greatest Cuban pitcher of all time was killed at 24 years old in a boating accident early Sunday morning.
Jose Fernandez, who was the brightest light on the Miami Marlins and a hero to millions of young baseball pitchers, was expected to pitch this week against the Mets. The 6'2", 240-pound pitcher was an All-Star this year and had a decent chance of winning the National League's Cy Young Award, one of baseball's most prestigious prizes, despite playing for a lackluster Marlins team that likely won't even make the playoffs.
Fernandez recently announced on Instagram that he and his girlfriend were expecting a child.
Today's Marlins-Braves game was canceled after the news was announced. The Marlins team is "devastated."
Statement from the Miami Marlins on the passing of Jose Fernandez. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/0H1SCMUxiy— Max Shepman (@MadMax1063) September 25, 2016
Two others were also killed in the crash, which happened in Government Cut off South Beach. Details were not immediately available.
Fernandez was born in Cuba. He came to the United States in 2007 with his mother. He played 76 games overall and finished with a stunning 38-17 record and a 2.43 ERA. He was also among the best strikeout pitchers, with 589 total in 471 1/3 innings.
I had the opportunity to meet Jose Fernandez in 2014. Our prayers are with his family and the Miami Marlins. pic.twitter.com/gZ8O5ArHZS— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 25, 2016
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Miami New Times' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Panthers v Nashville Predators
TicketsTue., Sep. 27, 3:30pm
-
Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning
TicketsThu., Oct. 6, 7:30pm
-
LUXURY SEATING: Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans
TicketsSun., Oct. 9, 1:00pm
-
Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
TicketsSun., Oct. 9, 1:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!