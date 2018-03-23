Now That Loria Is Gone, Rooting for the Miami Marlins Will Be Fun Again This Season

The Marlins will probably lose more than 100 games this season. Players you've never heard of will take over for stars such as Giancarlo Stanton and Marcelo Ozuna, who were shipped off to save cash. There will probably be some nights that will take Marlins fans back to a time when they sat in a cavernous Pro Player Stadium surrounded by orange seats and foul balls nobody wanted. The Marlins might make history this season, and not the good kind.

And it's gonna be so awesome. All of it. Like a breath of fresh air on a smoggy day. That's because it's the beginning of something real, not the Ponzi scheme that in which Marlins fans have invested their time and money in the past.

Even if you're a Fish fan who has checked out for the past decade or so, you can comfortably check back in and trust the process now, for better or worse. Everyone gets a do-over. Everyone gets a fresh start. Whether or not you believe in Derek Jeter's plans for the franchise, there is no reason to think he will screw over the city and its fans the same way Jeffrey Loria did since 2003.