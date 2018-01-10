Freelance Marijuana Reporter Wanted

Miami New Times is looking for a freelance reporter to cover Florida's burgeoning marijuana scene. The ideal candidate will have a college degree and at least one year of experience reporting on public policy for a credible news publication.
Knowledge of pot laws in other states, as well as in Florida, is a plus. The reporter will contribute occasional reported, written, and photographed pieces containing both consumer and industry information to the New Times website, print newspaper, and e-newsletters.
Qualified candidates should send a cover letter, resumé, and clips to editjobs@miaminewtimes.com. No phone calls, please.
