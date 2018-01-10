 


Freelance Marijuana Reporter Wanted
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Chuck Strouse | January 10, 2018 | 7:53am
AA

Miami New Times is looking for a freelance reporter to cover Florida's burgeoning marijuana scene. The ideal candidate will have a college degree and at least one year of experience reporting on public policy for a credible news publication.

Knowledge of pot laws in other states, as well as in Florida, is a plus. The reporter will contribute occasional  reported, written, and photographed pieces containing both consumer and industry information to the New Times website, print newspaper, and e-newsletters.

Qualified candidates should send a cover letter, resumé, and clips to editjobs@miaminewtimes.com. No phone calls, please.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

