Marco Rubio Demands Trump Send Military to Puerto Rico

Update 8:45 a.m. Just minutes after Rubio called for the move on Twitter, the White House announced it indeed is waiving the Jones Act, allowing foreign ships to help in the relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

More than three million Americans are living through an unprecedented disaster in Puerto Rico, yet so far they've apparently ranked far below NFL protests and the concerns of the shipping industry on Donald Trump's priority list. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio subtweeted Trump straight to Hell this morning, demanding the president immediately send more aid to the battered island.

Rubio, to his great credit, has been the loudest voice urging the federal government to send aid to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria battered the U.S. commonwealth last week. This morning, he argued that conditions are so dire outside San Juan that only a full-scale military effort can save lives.