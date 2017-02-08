Marco Rubio, GOP Senators Won't Let Elizabeth Warren Read a Coretta Scott King Letter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren stepped to the Senate floor last night with a simple plan: Reading a letter by civil rights icon Coretta Scott King that criticized Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions. Given Sessions' incendiary record on racial justice, King's opinion was quite relevant to the debate on whether he should be America's top law enforcement official.

But the GOP majority didn't want to hear King's letter. At all. So they surprisingly invoked a 115-year-old rule never before used in the Senate to shut Warren down. And Miami's proudest son, Marco Rubio, joined his GOP colleagues in voting to silence Warren.

What could King possibly have written that would leave the GOP so shook that they'd dig in their obscure rulebook to muzzle a senator on the floor?

In short: A lot. Over ten pages, King eviscerates Sessions' record as a federal prosecutor in Alabama, where he plotted numerous "voting fraud" cases that netted zero convictions but sent the message that poor black residents weren't welcome at the ballot box.

King's letter, which dates to 1986 when Sessions was up for a federal judgeship, says that Sessions on the bench would “irreparably damage the work of my husband” Martin Luther King Jr. because he would "be given a life tenure for doing with a federal prosecution what the local sheriffs accomplished twenty years ago with clubs and cattle prods.”

Her testimony was powerful enough 31 years ago to sink Sessions' chances at that judgeship. Now, the GOP wants to keep it from entering the debate over his qualifications to be AG.

When Warren started to read the letter last night, Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, interrupted her and told her she was violating Rule 19. That's a truly obscure bit of Senate legalese that forbids Senators from impugning each other — it was passed in 1902 after a fistfight broke out on the Senate floor but had never really been used before.

Warren appeared stunned and appealed that ruling, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called a vote; senators split on party lines and confirmed that Warren wouldn't be allowed to read the letter.

Yes, the letter is a harsh indictment of Sessions. But it's based on his record as a federal prosecutor, and it's written by a giant in the civil rights movement. It's not as if Warren jumped on the Senate floor and started dropping F-bombs at Sessions for fun.

So why did the GOP vote to silence her? Rubio's spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email from New Times on that question.

“I am surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King are not suitable for debate in the United States Senate,” Warren told the Washington Post.

Of course, Rubio's vote doesn't mean you can't read King's letter in full. Warren took to Facebook Live to read it after being silenced on the Senate Floor:

The Washington Post has also published the ten-page letter in its entirety: