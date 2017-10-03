Rubio and Florida GOP Offer Vegas "Thoughts and Prayers" While Taking Thousands of Dollars From NRA

This past Sunday, a madman armed with high-powered rifles he had turned into automatic weapons with perfectly legal bump-fire stocks massacred 59 people and injured more than 500 in Las Vegas. Congress could easily have prevented the scale of the tragedy by reinstating a federal ban on assault weapons and making bump-fire stocks illegal.

Yet virtually no one expects Congress to even discuss enacting these changes. Why? Because the GOP controls Washington and, as Jimmy Kimmel tearfully said last night, the "NRA has their balls in a money clip."

If you needed further proof, look to South Florida's own batch of NRA-funded legislators. Sen. Marco Rubio and Reps. Carlos Curbelo and Mario Diaz-Balart each hopped on Twitter to offer "thoughts and prayers" to the victims. Each has accepted thousands of dollars in donations from the NRA. And none has offered a single hint that they'd support legislation to prevent this kind of bloodbath.