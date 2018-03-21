Marco Rubio Blasts "Leakers" Instead of Trump for Congratulating Putin on Sham Election

Yesterday Donald Trump called up Vladimir Putin — a strongman who was recently caught deploying nerve gas to kill dissidents on the soil of America's oldest ally — to heartily congratulate him for winning a sham election. Trump made the call despite the fact that his own aides told him not to and even typed in all caps on his morning briefing "DO NOT CONGRATULATE" regarding an item about Putin's victory.

It was a particularly awful decision because the vituperative infant in the White House is locked in a tightening probe over whether Putin illegally helped Trump win the presidency and/or has leverage thanks to pee recordings or evidence of corrupt business deals. Trump should not have dialed Putin. This was a very bad call!

So it's understandable that Florida's own U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is upset this morning, railing on Twitter against, uh, whoever it was who told the free world that Trump had made this horrible choice.

