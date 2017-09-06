Mandatory Evacuation Ordered for Miami-Dade's Barrier Islands and Coastal Areas

If you live on any of Miami-Dade County's barrier islands or low-lying coastal areas, now is the time to get out. After hurricane forecasts put Miami square in the center of Hurricane Irma's path, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez late Wednesday ordered a mandatory evacuation of all residents of barrier islands including Miami Beach, as well as those living in low-lying areas along the South Dade County coastline. The order if effective Thursday.

Gimenez said that everyone living in the red-colored "Zone A" on Miami-Dade's flood map needs to leave. Evacuations were also ordered only for the orange "Zone B" areas on barrier islands — including Bal Harbour, Bay Harbour Islands, Golden Beach, Indian Creek Village, Miami Beach, North Bay Village, Sunny Isles Beach, and Surfside. (If you live in a mobile home, you also must leave, no matter where you live.) The order reportedly impacts more than 100,000 people.

"We are alerting people 12 hours ahead of time, giving people time to prepare," Gimenez said from the podium. "This storm does not appear to be going anywhere." Gimenez warned that he may expand evacuation zones as the storm gets closer.