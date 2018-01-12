Thieves Steal $4,000 in Goods From Nonprofit Bike Group in Omni Park

For the past six years, the Magic City Bicycle Collective has encouraged locals to ride their bikes by providing free tools for repairs and friendly volunteers to help get the job done. The group's tag line says it all: "We teach you how to fix your bike and how to keep it riding."

But this past Tuesday, when volunteers were preparing to open for their normal 6-to-9 p.m. shift, they discovered thieves had been broken into the collective's modified shipping container. Someone had hauled away three new bikes, expensive tools, and a generator the nonprofit group uses to keep the lights on. The total value was $4,000. It is the fourth time the bicycle collective has been targeted since it moved to Omni Park last February, according to Ruben van Hooidonk, the group's vice president.

"Each time that we seem to be getting on our feet and breaking even money-wise, we get broken into," he tells New Times. "This last time was pretty devastating."