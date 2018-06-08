LeBron James Was Right: He Could Have Won Seven Rings in Miami

If there is one thing we've learned about LeBron James over the course of his career, it's that those who doubt him do so at their own risk. Whether screaming that LeBron was making a mistake coming to the Miami Heat or giving the Cleveland Cavaliers no chance at coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals, sports columnists have left behind an enormous graveyard of freezing-cold takes while trying to trash King James.

In fact, there are almost zero promises LeBron has failed to keep during his career. But there is one very famous prediction he made in Miami that he hasn't seen through. Most laughed at and mocked LeBron from the moment it left his lips, but it doesn't seem so far-fetched these days.

We're talking about the instantly infamous "Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven..." half-joking prediction LBJ made at the Big Three welcome party the Heat threw for fans in July 2010. Yeah, that one. Seeing what LeBron has been able to do with an assortment of NBA journeymen in Cleveland, we wonder what he would have done in Miami with a competent front office that provided him a talented supporting cast.