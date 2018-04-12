LeBron James Isn't Coming Back to the Miami Heat

Stop it. Just stop. LeBron James isn't returning to the Miami Heat this summer. Don't believe the hype. Don't entertain the noise the talking heads on ESPN are yelling at your TV screen. Don't click the articles (other than this one!). Just don't waste your time. It's not happening. And it shouldn't, for everyone involved.

Even the biggest Heat homers would have a difficult time explaining why LeBron would want to come back to Miami to finish his career. In 2010, he needed the Miami Heat. He couldn't win a title on his own. He was a shell of the player he is now. He's openly explained how the four years he spent in Miami transformed him as a player and a person. He's compared his four years in Miami to going to college, but like all college students, he moved on. He has no reason to come back.

LeBron is dominating the league with Tyronn Lue as his coach, the wet-behind-the-ears Koby Altman as general manager, and Dan Gilbert as the Cavaliers' owner. LeBron makes the NBA Finals every year. He doesn't need structure anymore; he needs elite teammates. Miami can offer the structure that's no longer necessary, but not the teammates he'd want for his next step. To sign LeBron and rework the entire roster, the Heat would have to trade away draft picks as far as 2024 and trade away any young players on cap-friendly contracts. The Heat would need to contort the team into a pretzel for what would likely amount to a one-year-and-we'll-see LeBron contract.