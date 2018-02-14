Gulfstream Park Told Club Owners to Stop Catering to "Urban Hiphopsters," Lawsuit Claims

After five years in business at the Village at Gulfstream Park, the owners of Fate — a swanky nightclub that plays mostly hip-hop music — were ready last summer to extend their lease another five years. But for months, Ramzi Naber and Philip Houston have been unable to reach an agreement with management at the Hallandale Beach mall, which is memorable mostly for its ginormous statue of Pegasus stomping a dragon.

The reason: Naber and Houston claim Gulfstream Park is being racially discriminatory by demanding that they stop doing promotions with local radio station 99 Jamz and other hip-hop promoters who cater to the African-American community.

"Black people scare the customers of Gulfstream's other businesses," company managers allegedly told the two, adding they did not want "urban hiphopsters" there.