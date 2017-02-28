Lawsuit: MDPD Cops Go Out for Revenge, Beat Up Wrong Guy

Miami-Dade County Police Department

The Miami-Dade Police handbook presumably does not authorize "random joyrides in order to commit revenge-beatings." In fact, that's an idea so boneheaded it sounds like a technique Tammany Hall cops used to use during the 1863 New York City Draft Riots.

But according to a lawsuit filed in federal court last week, a group of Miami-Dade County Police officers tried to find a random guy that drove too close to a cop car in 2013, found the wrong dude instead, and then succeeded in beating that person to a pulp and sending him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to the suit, Miamian Kelsie Lordeus says that on December 1, 2013, his wife called him to tell him she'd run out of gas with their young children in the car. Being a reasonable husband, Lordeus grabbed a canister of gas from his home and started to get ready to go meet his wife. Lordeus stood holding the canister on his front yard — when he says two MDPD cops screeched up in a cruiser and walked right onto his lawn unannounced.

The cops, Officers Lazaro Torres and Estrella Brutto, ordered Lordeus to get on the ground, and then handcuffed him behind his back, the suit says.

Then, Lordeus says the beating began.

"While on the ground and handcuffed, the officers proceeded to kick him about his person while yelling expletive language such as 'asshole,'" the suit says. For some reason, a second, unmarked cop car then arrived — the suit says the officer ran up to Lordeus , who was still on the ground, and shouted "You want to hit a cop?"

As it turns out, the officers were trying to hunt down someone who'd nearly hit them while driving. But Lordeus says it wasn't even him.

"Even if the Plaintiff had almost hit the officers with his car, their use of force by the officers was unjustified and illegal," the suit says.

Representatives for Miami-Dade Police did not respond to a request for comment. The department typically does not comment on pending litigation.

It's been a bad few months of PR for the county cops: In the last six months, MDPD cops have been filmed dropping a legless woman on the ground, sued for dumping a blind man on an unlit road, and been tied up in a strange investigation after North Miami Beach officers shot a 20-year-old suspect and then dawdled for days to release any information about the shooting.

Regardless, this week's suit says the cops kept hitting Lordeus — including being "kicked under his car," and then being picked up and elbowed in the face. Some neighbors witnessed the commotion and called Lordeus's wife, who eventually found a way home with their kids.

But, for some reason, the suit says the cops arrested her, too — and threw her into a police cruiser by her neck. Lordeus's brother "was able to take pictures with his cellular telephone, but the officers took his phone by force and without permission and erased the evidence captured on the phone," the suit says.

Instead of calling medical support to attend to a bloodied Lordeus , the suit says the cops just drove him right to the Turner-Guilford Knight Correctional facility, where he was eventually charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. But when Lordeus arrived, the suit says workers at the detention center were so incensed by his condition that they refused to accept him and called a fire rescue squad. Lordeus was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where doctors attended to "bleeding and injuries" to Lordeus's "jaw, face, lips, chest, arms, legs, and testicles."

The county State Attorney's Office eventually dropped its charges against Lordeus , who was arrested twice in the past on drug charges that were both also dropped. (Prosecutors ultimately dropped charges against Lordeus' wife, too.)