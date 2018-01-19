You Might Never Again See Kodak Black

South Florida's hottest emerging rapper might be gone for good.
Various media sources are reporting this morning that Kodak Black, one of the most talented rappers in South Florida but a magnet for trouble, has been arrested for grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of probation violation.
In light of his criminal past, including rape charges, it's unlikely he'll be released on bail.
A video from his Instagram account making the rounds online shows a raid on his house. There seems to be a debate over whether he should give cops his cell phone.
"Your phone is part of this search warrant. You are not going to get your phone back," a man says.
Friday morning, he was being held at the Broward County jail in Pompano Beach. He is alleged to have had ammunition, which is illegal for a felon. He posted the address of the jail on Twitter.
As New Times reported exactly a year ago, Kodak Black, though hugely popular, has long walked the line between insane criminal and musical genius. Among many honors, he has scored an MTV VMA for best new artist.
