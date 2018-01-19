You Might Never Again See Kodak Black

South Florida's hottest emerging rapper might be gone for good.

Various media sources are reporting this morning that Kodak Black, one of the most talented rappers in South Florida but a magnet for trouble, has been arrested for grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of probation violation.

In light of his criminal past, including rape charges, it's unlikely he'll be released on bail.