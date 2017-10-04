With King Tides and Storms, Prepare for Miami Floodpocalypse This Week

Here's the good news for Miami: A tropical wave rolling off Nicaragua that now has a 90 percent chance of morphing into a named storm probably won't hit South Florida. Instead, the system is expected to clip the Yucatán Peninsula and head north before possibly hitting the Panhandle or Louisiana by this weekend.

The very bad news for Miami is that another low-pressure system over the Straits of Florida will hammer us with rain through Saturday — just as king tides are beginning to peak around the coast. That means it's probably a good time to dust off your kayak if you live in a flood-prone area.