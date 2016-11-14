Kiko Alonso's 60-Yard Interception Return Leads Dolphins to Fourth Straight Win
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Just when you thought the Dolphins were going to go out of their way to Dolphins away another victory yesterday, they went and totally redeemed themselves. These might not be your same-old Miami Dolphins, people. We're falling for it, aren't we? Eh, we're going to enjoy it, regardless. It feels right this time.
A funny thing happened on the way to another soul-crushing Dolphins loss; they snatched victory from the cold dead hands of defeat. With San Diego driving for the go-ahead score, Kiko Alonso stepped in front of a Chargers receiver with just over a minute left and took an interception 60 yards the other way to the house to give the Dolphins a 31-24 lead they would not puke up.
KIKO ALONSO WITH A GW PICK-6 pic.twitter.com/V08WtsswPM— Eric (@EricElizondo8) November 14, 2016
The Dolphins have now won four-straight games since losing 30-17 to the Tennessee Titans a month ago. To see them at 5-4 after their disastrous 1-4 start is a sight for sore Dolphins fans eyes. It's no longer a joke to mention the Dolphins and playoffs in the same sentence. The Dolphins are at the top of every "In the Hunt" wild card playoff graphics you'll find on ESPN right now. Next week, they have a very winnable game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The clutch pick-six wasn't the only highlight of Sunday's win.
Jay Ajayi ran for 79 yards, ending his streak of three straight 100-yard games, but his hard running set up two touchdowns by his back-up Damien Williams. The team's commitment to running helped keep the offense balanced, and the Chargers' defense on their toes.
Ryan Tannehill continued his impressive
After the Alonso touchdown, Twitter exploded with disbelief and jubilation. It's been a while since Dolphins fans had a reason to celebrate. Hell, Twitter was barely even around back in 2008 when the Dolphins last made the playoffs.
KIKO ALONSO!!!!!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 14, 2016
PICK SIX!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IgksUIDQs6
RUN FOREST RUN!! KIKO ALONSO INTERCEPTION!! MIAMI UP 31-24! HOLD ON BABY HOLD ON!— jerry jr (@jerrythompsonjr) November 14, 2016
IM BUYING HIS JERSEY FUCK IT !!! KIKO ALONSO WITH THE GAME WINNING INTERCEPTION TD !!!!— MoneyMakingMitch (@DjMoNeYMiCz) November 14, 2016
Kiko with the Connor McGregor strut at the end of that TD.— Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) November 14, 2016
Oh that beautiful, delicious, sweet Dolphins Kool Aid.— Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) November 14, 2016
dolphins???????????— Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) November 14, 2016
Kiko f****** Alonso!!!!!— gem (@IAmGem13) November 14, 2016
You get an interception! You get an interception! You get an interception! You get an interception! pic.twitter.com/5wEYBXKOJJ— Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) November 14, 2016
.@MiamiDolphins Over .500? Over .500! pic.twitter.com/6J8Sry8Ki3— Adam Smoot, Tbh. (@adamsmoot) November 14, 2016
Still shaking. Kiko's interception on replay for the next hour— Shanleyyy (@cshanley15) November 14, 2016
