Two Men Finally Arrested for Stealing 17th-Century Pirate Gold From Key West

Mel Fisher is the closest thing Florida has to Indiana Jones. Recently retired Floridians adopt the state's Jimmy Buffett-inspired, faux-pirate persona after spending 30 years selling renters insurance in Denver, but Fisher was the real deal. He spent his life diving for pirate treasure and most famously hit the motherlode in 1985 when he discovered a series of sunken Spanish galleons off the coast of Key West. Much of the gold he uncovered is housed in a museum honoring him on the island.

That is, except for one, specific gold bar, which was stolen by two jabronis who walked into the museum in 2010 and strolled right out with the piece in what is perhaps the most "Key West" crime in history. Yesterday, after an eight-year manhunt, federal prosecutors in Miami announced that two men caught on security footage swiping the $550,000 gold bar were finally arrested: Richard Steven Johnson, 41, of Rio Linda, California, and Jarred Alexander Goldman, 32, of Palm Beach Gardens, were charged in federal court yesterday with conspiracy to steal the gold bar and actually stealing it.

The museum stands down the street from the Margaritaville Key West Resort and two blocks away from the Keys' infamous drinking mecca, Duval Street. The gold bar had been displayed in a Plexiglas case that let visitors pick up the 74.85-ounce booty to feel its weight without making off with it. The protective case worked for more than two decades. But August 18, 2010, two men dressed like garden-variety Florida bros — in ill-fitting blue jeans, cargo shorts, baggy fishing-themed T-shirts, and buzzcuts — were caught on tape strolling into the museum. One man stood as a lookout. The other found a way to pilfer the pirate gold.