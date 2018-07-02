Kenyan Drake Is the Most Important Miami Dolphins Player This Season

After the Dolphins traded away disgruntled running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, many wondered how in the hell the Dolphins planned to run the ball. With no traditional workhorse back on the roster or any veteran back-up to speak of, the reigns would be handed over to Kenyan Drake, an intriguing, yet unproven player the Dolphins drafted out of Alabama two seasons ago. The move was a gamble to most, but to the Dolphins, it was one they felt comfortable with.

The move paid off and then some. Drake proved just as good, if not better, than Jay Ajayi down the stretch of last season. Drake took over as the Dolphins main ball-carrier with five games left in 2017 season and all he did was lead the NFL in rushing yards in that time (444 on 91 carries). Drake quickly emerged as not only a capable running back but one of the most talented players on the 2017 team.

Heading into 2018, Drake is the single best player on the Dolphins team. He's also the most important player the Dolphins have outside of Ryan Tannehill. As Drake goes, the Dolphins go. What a difference a year makes.

The Dolphins have some playmakers on offense this season, but none like Drake. The running back is capable of hitting singles and bashing home runs. Where Jakeem Grant is a threat on every play from the wide receiver position, Drake is just as capable of busting a huge gain — but he's also able to run it up the middle if that's what the defense gives him.

With Jarvis Landry gone this season, the Phins will need more from Drake in the passing game. Drake caught 32 passes last season in limited playing time, but this season it's not out of the question to think he could catch 60 balls, a number that would be more than Davante Parker has ever caught in a season in his entire career.

Drake will be expected to fill the gap in the short passing game that Landry left, while also continuing to run the ball like he did last season. That's a huge reason why the Dolphins grabbed Frank Gore as Drake's back up this season. Gore will be a solid, reliable option when Drake needs a blow on the sidelines.

The Dolphins will only go as far as Ryan Tannehill takes them, but even if Tannehill has a season comparable to what he was able to put together in 2016 before his injury, Kenyan Drake will need to be just as good as he was last year for the Dolphins to make a playoff run.

From what Dolphins fans got a glimpse of last season, it seems likely Drake will be a household name when fantasy football drafts come around next month. When the NFL season gets underway, he could just be a star.