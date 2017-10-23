See Kenny Stills' Catch of the Year in the Dolphins' Comeback Win Over the Jets

Early in the first quarter of the Dolphins' 31-28 comeback win over the Jets, Kenny Stills punched his ticket to the ESPYs with one of the most spectacular catches you'll ever see. At first, the pass was ruled incomplete, but while the officials were watching the video that proved otherwise, Stills was busy making more headlines as he took off his helmet to unveil a Mad Max look.

Later, Stills scored again. Then again.

While the Fins were trailing 7-0 early, Jay Cutler cocked and unloaded a bomb to the end zone in the direction of a blanketed Stills. He and the Jets defender both went up for the jump ball. What followed was im possible .