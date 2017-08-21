The Miami Marlins Cannot Trade Giancarlo Stanton

Last week, Yahoo! Sports's Jeff Passan penned an article titled "Free Giancarlo Stanton: Why the Marlins need to trade baseball's home run king." In that piece, Passan fired off reasons as to why every single day that passes is a wasted opportunity to trade Stanton, even while he chases the unofficial-wink-wink real home run record of 61 dingers in a season. He explained, quite convincingly, why the Marlins dumping Stanton and the $295 million remaining on his contract make not only business but baseball sense.
Passan went into great detail in an attempt to make the case why the Marlins, on the cusp of new ownership, must hit the reset button on their franchise as soon as possible.
Well, Passan is right; Derek Jeter and the new ownership group does need to hit the reset button on the Marlins franchise. They do need to start over. They do need to have a fire sale that includes dumping salary in exchange for younger, cheaper talent.
Passan is wrong, though, in thinking Stanton should be part of the flushing. Stanton should be the weight-bearing beam that holds the entire thing together.
Stanton hit his 45th home run yesterday, leaving him just 16 dingers shy of the magic number of 61 that Roger Maris smacked in 1961. How can the Marlins trade him?! Now? This winter, after his greatest season as a Marlin? It makes no sense. Marlins fans deserve better.
If the Marlins new ownership does one thing before it takes over, it should be to take a look at the history of the Marlins and do its best not to repeat. Trading away a once-in-a-generation power hitter in the name of pinching pennies backfired in spectacular fashion when the Marlins dealt Miguel Cabrera to the Detroit Tigers in 2007. A decade and 321 home runs later, Cabrera is still a productive player for the Tigers, and all the top-flight players the Marlins netted in the trade are either out of baseball or play for other baseball teams.
In the end, the Marlins didn't just trade Cabrera, they traded away thousands of fans in 2007. The new owners must realize the Marlins were lucky enough to be blessed with a second once-in-a-generation slugger. They must realize their fanbase can't survive another botched attempt at turning one Hall of Fame player in his prime into six.
If the new owners want to make a great first impression in South Florida and possibly win back some of the fans Jeffrey Loria and his greed ran off, telling everyone Giancarlo Stanton isn't going anywhere would be a great start. Marlins fans would believe the team is doing everything in their power to field a formidable team, while at the same time building for the future. You can do both at the same time. If the Marlins choose to tear everything completely down again, they shouldn't be surprised when there is no one left to care about it when it is finally rebuilt.
Marlins fans want to embrace the future but are wary of yet another rebuild. The Heat rebuilt their franchise not once, but twice around Dwyane Wade in a salary capped sport. The Miami Marlins can figure out how to make the numbers work. A new television deal is on the horizon. The ejection of Loria will inject some energy into the fan base, which should translate to more ticket sales. If new ownership can't afford to pay Stanton, then what are they doing shelling out over one-billion dollars for a Major League Baseball team in the first place?
There are very few Marlins fans left. If Derek Jeter and the new ownership group want to ensure they keep the ones left and work on adding new ones, keeping the best power hitter in the sport would be a logical place to start.
