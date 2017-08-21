The Miami Marlins Cannot Trade Giancarlo Stanton

Last week, Yahoo! Sports's Jeff Passan penned an article titled "Free Giancarlo Stanton: Why the Marlins need to trade baseball's home run king." In that piece, Passan fired off reasons as to why every single day that passes is a wasted opportunity to trade Stanton, even while he chases the unofficial-wink-wink real home run record of 61 dingers in a season. He explained, quite convincingly, why the Marlins dumping Stanton and the $295 million remaining on his contract make not only business but baseball sense.

Passan went into great detail in an attempt to make the case why the Marlins, on the cusp of new ownership, must hit the reset button on their franchise as soon as possible.

Well, Passan is right; Derek Jeter and the new ownership group does need to hit the reset button on the Marlins franchise. They do need to start over. They do need to have a fire sale that includes dumping salary in exchange for younger, cheaper talent.