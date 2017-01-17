Kanye West, Steve Harvey and Other Black Celebs Compete to Be Trump's Number One Lackey

As the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th U.S. president draws closer, who will be his celebrity White House negro? The nominees vying for this unofficial, yet crucial, role in the President-elect’s cabinet are Kanye West, Jim Brown, Ray Lewis and Steve Harvey.

When West, the Grammy Award winning rapper, kicked things off at Manhattan’s Trump Tower on December 13, he did his best impression of Stephen, the house negro character in Django Unchained. He didn’t say a damn word as Trump told reporters that, “We’ve been friends for a long time,” and that the pair had discussed “life.”

Later that day, NFL Hall of Famers Lewis and Brown also met with Trump. They were supposed to talk about helping young people caught up in gang violence. During a CNN interview afterward, Brown said: “I fell in love with him because he really talks about helping African-Americans.”

And last week, comedian Harvey sat down with the President-elect. He claimed President Barack Obama had ordered the meeting. Though he repeatedly bashed Trump on his radio program during the election, Harvey said the President-elect was “a great guy” and “genuine.” Please.

They could learn from Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who wasn’t afraid to denounce Trump’s legitimacy as President because of Russian interference in the election. Trump responded in his usual bigoted way by accusing the African American icon — whose head was bashed in by police during the 1965 Bloody Sunday civil rights march in Selma — of being “all talk.” (Lewis, by the way, was in South Florida Monday for Martin Luther King day.)

When it comes to problems in America’s black communities, these four fools are clueless. They are too busy getting manicures and pedicures while living the Hollywood life. Kanye West’s hometown, Chicago, is the country’s murder capital, but he can’t be bothered because he’s now a fashion icon married to a Kardashian. The last time I saw Ray Lewis near the hood, he was plugging his line of cigars at a smoke lounge. Harvey doesn’t have time to visit the inner city when he’s hosting radio and game shows all day. And Jim Brown? Just watch Rio Conchos .

Trump knows these men are out of touch with ordinary black people. He only met with them to create the illusion that he wants to help African Americans.

