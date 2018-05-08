XXXTentacion's Witness-Tampering Tapes Sealed by Miami Judge

A judge Monday sealed tapes of hours of jailhouse phone calls made by chart-topping Lauderhill musician XXXTentacion. The decision is an affront to anyone who believes in open record laws. It also violates state law.

In Miami-Dade circuit court, Judge Richard Hersch ruled that the tapes, which are at the heart of a witness-tampering case against one of America's hottest recording artists, shouldn't be given to the media or any member of the public for four months even though they have already been introduced as evidence. Hersch's terse, two-page order doesn't say why the tapes are being withheld, nor does it cite a specific exemption to the Florida's Sunshine Law, which says records are assumed to be open to the public.

“The judge's order doesn't follow the law,” says Scott Ponce, a media attorney who represents New Times in other cases but did not appear before Hersch for this one. “It doesn't identify the reason that he is finding these are not public records. It gives New Times and the public no way of knowing why these aren't public.”