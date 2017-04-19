Judge Slaps Miami for Attempting to Ban Airbnb-Style Short-Term Housing

Tomas Regalado City of Miami

A circuit court Judge Wednesday evening dealt a stunning blow to Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado by prohibiting the City — at least temporarily — from banning short term housing.

Judge Beatrice Butchko of Florida’s Eleventh Judicial Circuit issued a temporary restraining order that will also stop the city from requiring constituents to provide their names and addresses when speaking at future City Commission hearings. That decision follows comments made by Mayor Tomas Regalado and City Manager Daniel Alfonso related to Airbnb Miami hosts who spoke a March 23 hearing.

Judge Butchko said the City of Miami was preempted by Florida state law from banning short-term rentals.

"On behalf of our Miami host community, we are grateful to the court for giving this important matter immediate attention," said John Heffernan, a principal for Kivvit in a written statement. "We are hopeful that it will result in relief and fair treatment for the 3,000 Miamians who responsibly share their homes on Airbnb."

Five Miami residents who are Airbnb hosts sued Miami last week.

That lawsuit followed an offensive by AirbnB in which Regalado had promised action against AirbnB to limit short term housing — and then the firm responded by pointing out the Mayor had received $75,000 in campaign money from the hotel industry.

“Have the nearly $75,000 in campaign contributions you’ve accepted from the national and local hotel lobby since 2013 motivated your anti-home sharing stance?” the company asked in an open letter.

In February, Regalado proposed a measure to partially ban short-term rentals and create a compliance system. But he pulled it from agendas twice.

Though the county reached a tax deal with Airbnb, Regalado sent a letter saying the city would opt out of that deal. "It is my wish that...the city of Miami, to be excluded from participation,” Regalado wrote.

