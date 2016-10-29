Jose Fernandez Had Cocaine, High Alcohol in His System During Fatal Boat Crash

Jose Fernandez had cocaine and high levels of alcohol in his blood when he likely piloted his boat into a rock jetty just off Miami Beach last month, killing himself and two passengers. That's the finding of the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner in a report just released to newspapers.

The medical examiner found .147 percent alcohol in his blood — above the state's .08 percent limit for drunk driving, the report says.

The examiner also detected cocaine: .126 mg/L, according to the report.

The news comes a few days after an affidavit by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office obtained by reporters found that a "strong odor of alcohol" was detected at the scene of the crash by investigators, and that the boat's pilot had been speeding with a “recklessness’’ that was “exacerbated by the consumption of alcohol.”

It's still not certain who was at the helm of the boat on September 25 during the fatal crash, but Fernandez's friends and relatives say it was likely the pitcher. The boat belonged to him, and one of the passengers — Emilio Macias — had only met Fernandez that night at a bar. The other, a friend named Eduardo Rivero, didn't know how to pilot a boat.

The medical examiner found that all three men died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso, resulting from the crash. Both Rivero and Macias also had alcohol in their systems, and Rivero also tested positive for cocaine.

Neither an attorney representing the family's of Rivero and Macias nor a Major League Baseball spokesperson immediately returned a message from New Times on the new findings.

