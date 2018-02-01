Miami Septic Company Caught Dumping Liquid Waste Into Storm Drains

In February 2016, a tipster reported a septic truck driver for dumping liquid waste next to a Kmart off Biscayne Boulevard. Sure enough, when county investigators set up surveillance in the parking lot, they quickly spotted the driver pumping waste directly into a drainage manhole.

Upon closer inspection, the storm drain had a scuzzy layer of greasy scum and reeked of sewage. Worse, investigators realized the drain ultimately discharged into the Biscayne Aquifer, the primary source of water for South Florida. The county cited the North Miami-based company, Joe's Septic, for illegal dumping and operating without a permit.

Two years later, Miami-Dade has now filed a lawsuit, calling the executives of Joe's "reckless" and saying the company has not made good on its promises to operate legally.