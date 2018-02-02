Jeffrey Loria Completes Epic Swindle, Tells Miami He Won't Share Profits of Marlins Sale

When Miami's comically inept leaders signed off on the worst stadium deal in American history, one provision they proudly pointed to required team owner Jeffrey Loria to share a chunk of the profits if he sold the franchise. That seemed only fair, considering taxpayers were artificially inflating the worth of the club by gifting him a $2 billion ballpark.

But Loria always knew he'd skirt even that tiny modicum of payback to the Miamians his team president openly ridiculed as mouth-breathing morons.The agreement conveniently gave Loria some Biscayne Bay-size loopholes to slide through to avoid ponying up.

Now, with a fresh $1.2 billion in his pocket courtesy of Derek Jeter's new ownership group, Loria has informed the county he intends to share exactly zero dollars with the taxpayers who helped pad his bank accounts.