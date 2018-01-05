Sessions's Pot Crackdown Is Great for South Florida's Giant Private-Prison Company

There was a brief period, a little more than a year ago, when it seemed Boca Raton's multibillion-dollar private-prison juggernaut, the GEO Group, might go extinct. The Obama administration had just dealt a huge blow to GEO, which is among the nation's largest private managers of prisons and also one of its biggest political donors. President Barack Obama had signed a memo phasing out federal use of private prison facilities nationwide. He hoped to stop letting private contractors profit off imprisoning the nation's predominantly poor, black underclass.

It didn't happen quickly enough, though. And now racist house elf Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reversed Obama's decision. Sessions yesterday made an unconscionable decision that seems primed to benefit companies such as GEO — that is, announcing that the federal government might once again begin raiding and prosecuting marijuana sellers and growers in states where recreational or medical pot is legal.



Sessions claimed yesterday's directive would simply give federal prosecutors leeway to arrest marijuana business owners and growers if they see fit. But many outside observers assume the ruling will precipitate a huge anti-pot crackdown. Multiple states, including California, legalized recreational marijuana January 1 — and yesterday's directive has already thrown marijuana markets in those states into turmoil. This includes Florida, where the Miami Herald noted late yesterday that medical marijuana growers in the Sunshine State have been thrown into "uncertainty."

One industry that's not feeling shaky today is private prisons. Given that both Sessions and the Trump campaign have clear ties to GEO and its main competitor, CoreCivic (formerly known as the Corrections Corporation of America, or CCA), it's impossible not to view the directive as a gift to some of the most heinous corporate profiteers in America. More federal marijuana prosecutions means more federal drug offenders. More federal drug offenders means more demand for GEO and CoreCivic facilities. GEO, for example, runs about 140 facilities nationwide. (GEO has been sued repeatedly for allegedly forcing ICE detainees to work for food and was accused by the American Civil Liberties Union of torturing Iraqi detainees at an Arizona facility.)