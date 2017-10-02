Jay Cutler Didn't Care at All for This Dolphins Trick Play Call

Jay Cutler came to Miami infamous for his rocket arm and indifferent demeanor. Through three games, Dolphins fans have seen glimpses of Cutler's strong arm and a heaping helping of his negative-cares face. In Miami's 20-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in London Sunday, one particular play stood out as "that's so Cutler."

Early in the first quarter, before Miami had completely shit the bed, the Dolphins pulled out a play that fans will never forget: The Wildcat. Why? No idea. And Jay Cutler appeared not to care about the play or how well it went. Like, not even a little.