Here Are All the Best Jay Cutler Dolphins Memes

A week ago, the Miami Dolphins had the NFL world by the nipples. Ryan Tannehill was healthy and the Dolphins were a trendy dark-horse Super Bowl pick. Now, before they've even played their first preseason game, Tannehill is likely out for the season, and Jay Cutler is their new starting quarterback: Life comes at you fast. All things considered, though, adding Cutler wasn't the worst-case scenario. Since Adam Gase has had success with him in the past, the move makes plenty of football sense.
But not all Dolphins fans saw Cutler's arrival that way. Let's just say it was quite a shock to their systems. In true Miami sports fan fashion, Fins fans took to Twitter to get the poison out. They laughed, they cried, and they Photoshopped. Oh, did they Photoshop.
Here are some of our favorite Jay Culter-Dolphins memes.
Look at this guy, ice cold under pressure. 16-0. pic.twitter.com/7JtvYSAlgL— Jimmy Donofrio (@JimmyDonofrio) August 7, 2017
Jay Cutler is signing with the Miami Dolphins, here he is in Madden. pic.twitter.com/HDDklU3nVa— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 6, 2017
The Miami Dolphins update their logo to celebrate Jay Cutler pic.twitter.com/gWF4gLIc9g— Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) August 6, 2017
BREAKING: Jay Cutler nabs one-year deal worth over $10 million from Miami Dolphins pic.twitter.com/EITHMATTEU— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 6, 2017
Jay Cutler is my quarterback. I'm fucking sick bro pic.twitter.com/WYptSEgc85— Comey Mierda (@GenzerOfDade) August 6, 2017
August 6, 2017
@jaycutler6 .. I believe in you. Fins got rise up@AnnieAtoZ @Finselevated @OliCool13 #MiamiDolphins #Jaycutler #FinsUp #BunsOut pic.twitter.com/tki8NYvhiv— AmericasSpeedo (@AmericasSpeedo) August 6, 2017
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself play in Miami. pic.twitter.com/robVXvEapq— NotJayCutler (@NotJayCutler) August 7, 2017
Perhaps the greatest thing I've ever done pic.twitter.com/D4I7NL1MuX— Mike Ryan (@MichaelRyanRuiz) August 6, 2017
Add Jay Cutler to Dolphins QB list pic.twitter.com/7NymTixi2j— LasnerSport (@LasnerSport) August 7, 2017
Just please -- someone immediately report Cutler passed his physical. I'm ready for the memes #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/kjGegN5rhH— Greg Masto (@Mastodactyl) August 7, 2017
When Cutler gotta be your QB but your team still got talent around him pic.twitter.com/A4M4jS0C2J— Olindo Mare (@Six_Whatever) August 7, 2017
#PhinsUp ... Matt went 2-1 In key games ... give the guy the team! (Chances are Cutler will be hurt by week 3 anyway) pic.twitter.com/uCnZ62qSFT— David wikstrom (@Davidwikstrom4) August 7, 2017
Ready pic.twitter.com/CUMQQXWI3l— Mute Bae (@DanGnajerle) August 4, 2017
August 6, 2017
Jay Cutler sucked before he retired...And now he is the savior for the Dolphins??? pic.twitter.com/PhEbFv6nxF— Philip McKanna (@pmckanna) August 7, 2017
What was really going on in Jay Cutler's head during his first press conference with the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/93saHx3WEM— gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 7, 2017
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
me every time i start laundry and then forget to actually dry it pic.twitter.com/uZYhRcQBBF— Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) August 7, 2017
This man looks like a never-ending hangover. pic.twitter.com/BtCzEBpJ2h— Lorenzo Rodriguez (@ThatGuyZo) August 7, 2017
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!