Here Are All the Best Jay Cutler Dolphins Memes
Here Are All the Best Jay Cutler Dolphins Memes

Ryan Yousefi | August 9, 2017 | 8:30am
A week ago, the Miami Dolphins had the NFL world by the nipples. Ryan Tannehill was healthy and the Dolphins were a trendy dark-horse Super Bowl pick. Now, before they've even played their first preseason game, Tannehill is likely out for the season, and Jay Cutler is their new starting quarterback: Life comes at you fast. All things considered, though, adding Cutler wasn't the worst-case scenario. Since Adam Gase has had success with him in the past, the move makes plenty of football sense.

But not all Dolphins fans saw Cutler's arrival that way. Let's just say it was quite a shock to their systems. In true Miami sports fan fashion, Fins fans took to Twitter to get the poison out. They laughed, they cried, and they Photoshopped. Oh, did they Photoshop.

Here are some of our favorite Jay Culter-Dolphins memes.

