High-School Coaches Improperly Recruited Baseball Players from Mexico and Puerto Rico, Inspector General Says


Jarvis Landry's Amazing Celebration After His Touchdown in Dolphins' 30-24 OT Win

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 8:01 a.m.
By Ryan Yousefi
Jarvis Landry (#14) gave Fins fans something to cheer about Sunday. See more photos from the game here.EXPAND
Jarvis Landry (#14) gave Fins fans something to cheer about Sunday. See more photos from the game here.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
A A

Things were looking rather bleak for the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. The Cleveland Browns, led by a third-string quarterback who had never made an NFL start, had somehow taken a 13-10 lead into the half. Out of halftime, the Browns marched the ball deep into Dolphins territory on a nine-minute drive but missed the field-goal attempt, giving the Dolphins back the ball with time running out to make a statement in their home opener. 

Well, the Dolphins didn't state much in Sunday's game, but they did have one pretty cool moment. 

It took place in the third quarter and involved the man you'd expect, the most un-Dolphinsy Miami Dolphins player to ever Miami Dolphin: Jarvis Landry. 

Ryan Tannehill hooked up with Landry on a zigzagging 44-yard touchdown reception that culminated in a celebration that drew an unsportsmanlike flag — so you know it was awesome. This broke open a game that was otherwise a snoozer, woke up the antsy Hard Rock Stadium crowd, and propelled the Dolphins to their first win of the season, albeit uneasy. 

The Dolphins would go on to win 30-24 in overtime. Believe us when we say the score and this play make the game seem much more exciting than it was. 

