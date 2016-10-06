It's Not Too Late To Evacuate To These Swank (Free) Airbnbs

But will you ever want to leave? via Airbnb

On Wednesday morning, Florida Gov. Rick Scott gave a press conference in Stuart, warning the state's residents that Hurricane Matthew should not be underestimated and saying "protecting life is our No. 1 priority."

Scott urged those in evacuation zones to leave town before the storm hits and thanked Airbnb, which is connecting homeowners with evacuees looking for a free place to crash for a few days. A number of gracious homeowners, mostly in the Central Florida area, have offered up their houses and apartments to people evacuating the east coast.

Whether you're getting out of South Florida or hunkering down, stay safe and be smart. And if you're looking for a place to stay, or you have a safe place to offer, check in on Airbnb.

In the meantime, peep these awesome properties and really — if you're in an evac zone and haven't left yet, think about hitting one of these spots up:

1. Cozy lakefront house in Orlando

This Orlando lake house fits three people and includes a grill and a sailboat, although you probably won’t be using those anytime soon. It also comes with a cat named Chili Pepper, who we hope enjoys mid-hurricane snuggles.

2. Zen loft in Orlando

This loft in the Baldwin Park neighborhood of Orlando sleeps one and is chill enough to take your mind off the storm. Plus there’s free parking.

3. Room in Winter Park

This room in Winter Park, just outside Orlando, can accommodate two people and includes its own bathroom. You should definitely not steal that awesome lumbar pillow.

4. Poolside cabana in Orlando

Not exactly a room of its own, but this homeowner in Kissimmee is offering use of their poolside cabana. The ad euphemistically notes you can “sleep under the stars!”

5. Clermont villa

This four-bedroom villa in Clermont is ideal if you have a big family, as it sleeps 10. There’s also a highchair, booster seat, and pack ’n’ play, making it ideal for someone with young kids.

6. Room in Orlando

This cute room in a house in Orlando is located right off Interstate 4, which is oh-so-convenient for evacuees. Guests will share a bathroom with the host.

7. Bedroom in Orlando

A bedroom in this amazing mid century home in Orlando is up for grabs. The hosts offer biscuits for breakfast and “are ready to throw the meat or vegetables of your choice on the barbie with dinner,” which is downright adorable.