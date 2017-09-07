Hurricane Watch Pending for Miami as Cat 5 Irma Barrels Toward Florida

Hurricane Irma is gigantic. And it's coming to South Florida. As of 8 a.m. today, the only real debate among forecasters is how strong the storm will remain when it arrives in Miami this weekend and whether its über-destructive eye wall makes a direct hit on our urban corridor and the 6 million souls who live there.

Hurricane Irma's track has barely deviated in NOAA's latest update this morning, with the center of the storm's probability cone still centered smack in the middle of the Magic City. Irma is churning in the open sea about 110 miles north of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and it's still packing an incredible punch: Sustained winds of 180 mph and a central pressure of 921 mb.

"The bottom line is that everyone in southeast Florida — from the Keys through Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County — needs to prepare as if they knew Hurricane Andrew were coming," meteorologist Bryan Norcross wrote in his Thursday-morning update on the storm. "This is a greater hurricane threat to Florida than Andrew because it is so much bigger and will travel the length of the state."