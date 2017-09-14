 


Still a long way out, but....
Still a long way out, but....
Courtesy National Hurricane Center

Two New Storms Forming in the Atlantic, Might be Headed to United States

Chuck Strouse | September 14, 2017 | 5:25pm
The National Hurricane Center is reporting that two new storm systems are forming in the far eastern Atlantic. While they are far from Miami, both show a 70 percent probability of becoming tropical depressions within five days.

The NHC is predicting a more southerly track for the pair than Hurricane Jose, which seems to be headed into the Atlantic, far from our Irma-battered shores. For Jose, it should be noted, according to the hurricane center, that "there is a fair bit of spread in the global models....which does not give me a lot of confidence in the long-term track forecast."

The forward tropical wave should hit the Leeward Islands in five days and is moving rather rapidly. The second wave is moving less rapidly, but is likely to gain strength more quickly.

Miami, we really wish we didn't have to tell you this.

We will update this story as the systems move west.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald, and Los Angeles Times.

