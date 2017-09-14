Alligator Lighthouse Still Standing, Swim Cancelled

Standing defiantly in the distance off Islamorada is a century-old lighthouse that has survived much more than the wimpy winds of Hurricane Irma.

The Alligator Lighthouse was built in 1873, before Miami even existed. The name honors a pirate-fighting schooner that sank there in 1822 and was blown up so brigands couldn't use it. The lighthouse is in the midst of a $2 million rehab that is partially funded by an annual swim that has been canceled, coordinators said yesterday.

About 400 people from all over the world had planned to head to Islamorada/Lower Matecumbe Key for the nine-mile swim, which was celebrating its fifth year. They would have come from as far away as Australia and England, says Betsy Keteltas, an organizer of the event.