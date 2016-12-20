Iconic "I Remember Paradise" Building in Wynwood Demolished for Parking Garage
The most obvious metaphor in Miami gentrification history is playing out in Wynwood this week. One of the neighborhood's iconic murals, which bemoaned humanity's gradual slide from paradise to urban hell, has been demolished to pave
The building, at the corner of NW 27th Street and NW 3rd Avenue, directly across from the zebra-striped Wynwood building (and New Times office), used to exclaim "I remember paradise" to passersby:
As of this morning, the building — which has inspired scores of Twitter and Facebook banner photos, and has served as the backdrop for hundreds of wedding photos, modeling shots, and low-budget hip-hop videos — is officially rubble:
Jerry Iannelli
New Times actually tagged along as artist Lakwena Maciver painted the mural in 2013 — the work was commissioned as part of the "Women on the Walls" art series, which aimed to celebrate the rise of female street art. Since it's convenient to report on news that's literally across the street from your office, fellow New Times editor Ciara
Goldman Properties, one of the largest landowners and developers in Wynwood (save megadeveloper Moishe Mana), owns the
As Wynwood rapidly morphed into a tourism hot-spot, City of Miami officials quickly tapped the vein of out-of-towner cash, and started siphoning parking money into their coffers. As of 2014, nearly all the street parking in Wynwood was free — until the city instituted its (admittedly convenient) pay-by-phone parking system. Now, the area is officially getting a full-on garage, bringing the neighborhood one step closer to its Midtown, Design District, Downtown, and South Beach neighbors.
And, since this is Miami, land of outré parking garages, Wynwood's will at least be covered in
Miamians may complain about the incoming high-rise, but the garage is basically a necessity, given the city's plans for Wynwood in the next decade. In July, the city approved construction plans for three new, multi-story apartment towers — one, called Wynwood 25, will bring 289 new rental units a few blocks Southeast, right next to Panther Coffee on NW 2nd Avenue.
Like it or not — and some don't — the Wynwood apartment boom is here. But nobody's going to move here if they can't park.
In the meantime, we'll be collecting donations to help someone paint an "I Remember 'I Remember Paradise'" mural.
