Hurricane Warning Issued for South Florida as Irma Bears Down

The National Hurricane Center has now made official what everyone in Miami has feared since late last week: The entirety of South Florida is now under a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning as massive Hurricane Irma bears down on the state.

In its 11 p.m. advisory, the Hurricane Center issued the warnings from Jupiter Inlet south through the Keys and all the way around the peninsula up through Naples and nearly to Fort Myers. That means that dangerous storm surges and full hurricane conditions are expected in the region within the next 36 hours.

As Irma's path edges further west, it's increasingly clear the west coast is no more safe than Miami. The meteorologists have also issued a hurricane watch from Bonita Beach north to Ana Maria Island, which is just west of Bradenton, and from Jupiter up to Sebastian Inlet. Based on the latest warning cones, virtually the entire state of Florida could be raked by the massive storm.