Hurricane Matthew Bears Down on Florida: Live Updates

A view from space of Matthew as it bears down on Florida. via NASA

8 a.m.: Florida's long run of good hurricane fortune ends today. By early this evening, Hurricane Matthew's 130 mile per hour winds, torrential rains and massive storm surges will collide with the Florida coast, ending an 11-year streak without a major 'cane crossing into the peninsula.

In Miami, Matthew's squalls are already swirling in off the Atlantic, bringing ominous skies and gusty winds. The real weather will kick up late this afternoon, though, when Matthew is expected to just skirt Dade before veering northwest toward a direct hit in the general area of Palm Beach.

New Times reporters are out on the streets from South Beach up through West Palm, and we'll be updating this story throughout the day with both the latest on-the-ground news and weather information from NOAA's Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m., NOAA is sticking with the track it's predicted for Matthew for the past several days. A hurricane warning is in effect from the northern tip of Dade County up Florida's entire coastline. That warning has now extended straight up to Altamaha Sound in Georgia.

" Matthew is forecast to be a category 4 hurricane as it approaches the east coast of Florida," the National Hurricane Center reports.

Miami-Dade and the Keys remain under a tropical storm warning. Miami Beach and communities near the bay are likely to feel the brunt of Matthew's winds, which could gust to 75 miles per hour tonight.

By last night, usual life in Miami was grinding to a halt. Tourists still wandered around Ocean Drive in South Beach, but hurricane shutters were being hammered into place at iconic spots around town: