Hurricane Maria Blasts Puerto Rico, Now Likely to Miss Florida

The tens of thousands of Boricuas who live in Miami are anxiously staring at CNN and Twitter this morning, hoping against hope that everyone in Puerto Rico stays safe as the catastrophic Hurricane Maria rakes the island. Even as Miami can rest easier knowing the latest tracks show Maria curving out to sea by this weekend, a city with deep ties to San Juan is on edge as the Category 4 storm makes a dead-eye hit on the U.S. territory.

As of 8 a.m., Maria is packing 155 mph winds — just 2 mph short of a Cat 5 classification — and has just made landfall on Puerto Rico's southeastern coast near the city of Yabucoa. The storm is officially the third most powerful to make landfall on any U.S. territory, and its eye will cross the narrow island this morning, carving a path of devastation that will likely include San Juan, the capital of 2.3 million people.

Video shot in Puerto Rico shows an intense storm pounding the coast as it moved ashore.