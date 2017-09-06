Hurricane Irma's Latest Track Puts South Florida in Crosshairs

As of 8 a.m. today, Hurricane Irma is still a record-shattering monster in the Atlantic. As the storm churns 15 miles west of Saint Martin, Irma packs 185 mph sustained winds and frighteningly low central pressure of 918 mb. Irma is pounding the Leeward Islands, has Puerto Rico and the Bahamas in its sights, and — as of now — still looks like a very real threat for Florida.

Miamians hoping for respite won't find it in the 8 a.m. tracking models. Irma's track has bumped slightly north and east since yesterday, but that just means NOAA's projections take the storm right over the heart of Florida.

"Irma is a category 5 hurricane," NOAA writes in its 8 a.m. advisory. "Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days."