Hurricane Irma Live Blog

As Hurricane Irma spins into South Florida on Saturday, New Times staff are scattered across Dade and Broward counties to document the huge storm's impact on the region. We'll update this post all day long with the latest on the ground in the path of the biggest Atlantic hurricane on record.

4:50 p.m. By Saturday afternoon, South Dixie Highway was a tunnel of boarded-up buildings and deserted sidewalks. Starbucks was closed. Wells Fargo was closed. Trader Joe’s was closed. But one OPEN sign flapped in the warm breeze as the outer bands of Hurricane Irma rolled in: Rollo’s Liquors and its attached strip club, Bare Necessity, was up and running.

As one customer after another swung open the front door, owner Carman Rollo leaned against the counter eating a couple of hot dogs he’d dressed with ketchup and mustard. Washing down his lunch with a swig of A&W, he says he takes a special kind of pride in being the only place open for miles.

“We always have the claim to fame,” he says with a laugh. “We’re the only nuts out here.”

Brittany Shammas

Rollo’s son tends the register as he tells the colorful history of the establishment, which has been in the family since 1974. After taking over the business from their father, Rollo and his two brothers rebranded the rowdy rock ‘n’ roll dive near Kendall in the summer of ‘91. With a $100,000 loan from their dad, the boys scrubbed the place clean, demoed the grungy bathrooms, and opened back up as a strip joint.

They lost their prized bartender “Sheila Tequila,” who quit in protest, but overall, the bet paid off. Rollo expected it would be years before he and his brothers could pay back the loan, but when Hurricane Andrew flattened South Dade the next year, storm-scarred locals and out-of-state contractors sought comfort in familiar vices.

“We paid off our debt that week,” he remembers. “We named it Saint Andrew, there were so many people in here.”

The clientele was mostly “good ol’ boys from Alabama and Georgia” who came down to make money repairing damaged homes.

“We called it the roofers from hell,” Rollo says. “They worked hard and they wanted to play hard.”

Jessica Lipscomb

On the eve of Irma, Rollo and his son answered a phone that rang off the hook, telling people to get there as quickly as they could. In a best-case scenario, they say they’ll be open as late as midnight, but if shit hits the fan, they’ll book it home in their green Expedition, ready to open up as soon as the storm passes with help from their on-site generator. Asked for recommendations, Rollo says the best drink is “anything you can get your hands on.”

“You might as well get what you enjoy," he says. "It all depends on what God has in store for you. It might be your last drink, He might just drop a tree on your ass while you’re driving.”

— Jessica Lipscomb and Brittany Shammas

4:00 p.m. There's at least one bar still open downtown: Mike's at Venetia Restaurant and Irish Pub, a longtime rooftop spot on the bay that once served as the unofficial house bar for Miami Herald writers. Too bad their newsroom moved to Doral — every journalist covering Irma could use a beer right about now.

Sara, the bartender working at Mike's, says she plans to stay open all night for anyone who wants to ride out the hurricane there.

"Mike's stayed open during Hurricane Andrew," she says. "It's a lot more comforting to ride out the storm together. I wouldn't want to be alone. If the storm hits and gets worse, I'm staying at the bar anyway."

photo by Laine Doss

A few dozen people are hanging out at Mike's as winds pick up off the bay. The building already shut off the air conditioning and might turn off the elevators to the ninth floor bar but everyone at the bar says it's better than any other option. Two men swigging drinks who gave their names as Capt. Bill and Capt. Steve say they live on a boat, which they parked in some nearby mangroves. They're going to stay at the bar "until they get kicked out."

— Laine Doss

3:45 p.m. Waters are already rising in Key West as storm surge from Irma approaches the island city. NOAA warns the Keys could see 15 to 20 foot storm surge and residents who stayed put are capturing alarming videos:

Just got this clip of #Irma flooding in Key West from @morri_mike's cousin Nina riding out the storm down there pic.twitter.com/kpl38EABn0 — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) September 9, 2017

3 p.m. Until this morning, Paola Cappellin planned to ride out Hurricane Irma in her apartment on Key Biscayne. Then some friends offered to share their room at the Marriott in Dadeland. It was too good to pass up.

photo by Brittany Shammas

“Everybody says it’s going to be fine,” she said. “But the level of water in Key Biscayne is very high.”

On Saturday, Cappellin walked the near-deserted streets outside the hotel, letting her two-year-old black lab, Nala, lead the way. She said the dog, a service animal at Miami Children’s Hospital, had been skittish leading up to the storm — even after the vet gave her anti-anxiety medication.

“It didn’t really work well,” Cappellin said, looking down at Nala.

— Brittany Shammas

2:45 p.m. Inside her apartment across from Dadeland Mall, Natalia scanned the news Saturday afternoon with much trepidation. “I’m watching scared, panicked, high blood pressure,” she says. “A person like me is better not to touch it, but I had to watch it.”

So before the wind and rain picked up again, she threw a fleece jacket over her Harley-Davidson shirt and slipped on a pair of off-brand Crocs to head out for a quick walk. Having only lived in Miami for four years, Natalia — who would only give her first name — has never been through a major hurricane.“I don’t understand what it is,” she says, somewhat nervously.

From time to time, Natalia says she goes out to a park near a friend’s place by Vizcaya to feed a dozen stray cats that have been dumped there. On Friday, she spent much of the day trying to catch the cats but was unable to grab them as they scurried away.

“I hope it turns left a little bit,” she says. “I pray not for me, just for the animals. For me, I could swim here.”

— Jessica Lipscomb

2 p.m. Ask any longtime Miami resident and you’ll hear a good Hurricane Andrew story. For Larry Albert, the moment came in the middle of the night when his wife shook him awake in a panic.

“My wife got us up out of our bed and 10 minutes later, a tree came through our window,” he remembers. “Our house was pretty much destroyed.”

Jessica Lipscomb

Albert’s son was 7 then, but this time around, the now-32-year-old is the one playing host to his parents and 22-year-old younger brother, who wasn’t around for Andrew. Albert says he and his wife, who now live in an apartment on 77th Avenue, decided to stay in their son’s fourth-floor apartment near Dadeland because the windows and building seemed sturdier.

Dressed in a white shirt, jeans, and navy Pumas, Albert roamed around Saturday afternoon getting some fresh air with his 11-year-old basset hound, Dexter. “I think he’s a little spooked because there are no people out,” Albert says.

After the morning rain had subsided, a warm breeze blew through the area. “It’s scary, obviously,” Albert says. “Now the latest forecast is sending it to the west, but we’ll still get side effects we haven’t seen since Andrew.”

— Jessica Lipscomb

1:45 p.m. The white sands of South Beach are eerily empty and windswept. The worst of Irma has yet to move into Miami Beach, but already the area is deserted:

— Laine Doss

1:30 p.m. Tropical storm force winds haven't even arrived in Miami yet and the dozens of huge construction cranes downtown are already showing the effects of the wind. An Instagram user caught one crane spinning like a weathervane this afternoon:

This large construction crane in Miami spins in the wind as gusts from Hurricane Irma continue to increase https://t.co/9RdJyMW9nl pic.twitter.com/QoZ0eIRMRx — CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017

Earlier this week, the city warned that the cranes are only rated to stay up in 145 mile per hour wind or less and urged anyone living nearby to leave in case the huge structures toppled. Critics have asked why the city didn't order the cranes dismantled, but officials claim there wasn't enough time.

1:15 p.m. While it may be a godsend to be able to grab a McChicken sandwich as the eye of Hurricane Irma passes over the state, it’s often hell for workers at chain restaurants who are sometimes forced to work through the storm for little pay.

If you’re being exploited for a few extra corporate bucks during Hurricane Irma, a Florida activist organization wants to know about it. Central Florida Jobs With Justice, a nonprofit worker’s rights group, is compiling data on low-wage workers being forced to work through storm conditions across Florida. You can fill out the survey here, and also call the organization’s voicemail line at 407-920-8927. The group says they’re trying to respond to every call within 72 hours.

The survey asks you to check off whether your employer threatened to fire you for refusing to work during the storm, whether you were not given enough time to prepare for the storm, or were forced to work inside an evacuation zone against your will, among other questions. The organization also wants to know whether you were unable to gather supplies or care for your kids or family.

“Central Florida Jobs with Justice set up a survey for working people in Florida to fill out on what they are facing with their employers while dealing with Hurricane Irma,” the group wrote online. “This survey is meant to help us on how best to support our communities pre and post storm, assess community needs, and communicate with government officials. All responses will be kept confidential and not shared.”

Many workers in chain restaurants, hotels, and other low-wage positions cannot afford to take those shifts off or risk getting fired. Infamously, employees at Waffle House are often given hotel or motel rooms to crash in as they’re trapped working in disaster-level conditions. It is currently legal in Florida for employers to fire you for evacuating during a hurricane and missing a shift at work.

— Jerry Iannelli

1 p.m. Miami Beach is joining the City of Miami and ordering a curfew starting at 8 p.m. tonight and running until 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. Broward County has also announced a curfew starting at 4 p.m. But Miami-Dade says it's not going to issue a similar curfew order.

12:50 p.m. A true sign of the #IrmaPocalypse: Even Mac's Club Deuce, South Beach's legendary dive bar famous for riding out storms with epic parties, is closed and boarded up. Follow Laine Doss's live stream from South Beach here.

12:45 p.m. By Saturday afternoon, dozens of Miamians are still scrambling to find space for their cars in garages around the city before the weather conditions get worse. Outside Marlins park, a small crowd gathered as relatives tried to find spaces inside the Little Havana garage. But one of the men, Rembert Martinez, said at least one of the lots was already full.

photo by Celia Almeida

Around the corner in front of the ballpark, Damiela Flores sat on the curb while her partner tried to find parking for their car. Flores lives nearby and plans to ride out the storm in Little Havana; she's from Mexico and splits her time between there and Miami, so she's dealing with Irma while much of her family just survived the 8.1 magnitude quake that rattled the country.

"We've all been a little better prepared. Everyone in the government has put in their part and guided us on how to prevent (loss) and be secure," she says.

photo by Celia Almeida

— Celia Almeida

12:30 p.m. Hurricane Irma has not yet crawled up to the central and northern parts of Florida, but human-rights violations appear to be starting early in that end of the state. According to Facebook posts and government announcements online, at least two county sheriff’s organizations — in Flagler County and Pasco County — are using prison and inmate labor to fill sandbags for residents as the hurricane starts to pound the state.

“If you are in need of sand bags, head to the Bunnell Fire Station and let the inmates do the labor for you,” Flalger County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press release Friday. “They will fill the bags and load them into your vehicle.”

Flagler County branded the ordeal “Operation Sandbag.” It’s unclear if the prisoners are forced to do the work or engage in shoveling voluntarily, but prison laborers are compensated in pennies for their work (if at all) and do not receive basic worker protections — especially for toiling in dangerous hurricane conditions.

It is also likely most of the inmates have not been convicted of crimes: The majority of inmates in county jails across the country are simply awaiting trial and cannot afford to pay bail and leave.

Flagler County announced today that inmates will be shoveling sand into bags at two fire stations today “as long as weather permits and the sand is available.”

Along Florida’s west coast, Pasco County officials wrote in a press release that residents could receive “inmate assistance” while shoveling their own sand, too. Pasco County has repeatedly used inmates to fill sandbags ahead of hurricanes or tropical storms, including during Tropical Storm Colin in June 2016.

Both counties are likely to start feeling the impacts of Irma’s massive wind field by the end of the day. It’s unclear when exactly the inmates will be brought back inside to safety.

— Jerry Iannelli

12:20 p.m. If you're gonna cover your windows with plywood, you may as well express yourself a little bit. Here's some of the good anti-Irma propaganda spotted around town so far:

photo by Laine Doss

12 p.m. Mayor Tomas Regalado is set to announce a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew in the city tonight:

Mayor Tomas Regalado has called a press conference (yep) at Miami's EOC to announce a 7 pm - 7 am curfew in the city (1) — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) September 9, 2017

11 a.m. There's little change in NOAA's latest public advisory. The track up the Keys and Southwest coast of Florida remains the same, while the storm has now dipped to 125 miles per hour as it pounds into Cuba, where the government has extended a hurricane warning to include Havana. But forecasters expect the storm to ramp back up in strength over the warm waters of the Florida Straits before it crosses into the Keys late tonight or early Sunday morning. In Florida, the hurricane warning has been extended along the Gulf coast all the way up to Fernandina Beach.

— Tim Elfrink

9 a.m. Miamians have done a hell of a job scrambling for plywood and shutters to protect their homes, but a few have taken the extra steps to keep their rides out of harm way as well:

8 a.m. In its latest advisory, NOAA's models continue to agree that Irma will follow a more westward track into Florida, which is terrible news for Marco Island, Naples and — eventually — Tampa and St. Pete, but much better news for Miami than earlier this week. Miami remains in the hurricane's cone, though, and considering that Irma is hundreds of miles wide, the "dirty side of the cane" is likely to deliver Category 2 or higher damage to Dade and Broward.

"On the forecast track, the core of Irma will continue to move near or over the north coast of Cuba this morning, and will reach the Florida Keys Sunday morning," NOAA writes. "The hurricane is expected to be near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon."

via NOAA

Much still rides on exactly when Irma turns north and a wobble in the storm's path is still possible. But the Florida Keys seem almost certain to get hammered by the storm. The heart of the cane is expected to pass over the Middle Keys early Sunday morning before tilting to the northeast.

For now, Irma has maximum winds of 130 miles per hour after rolling over northern Cuba and slightly weakening. But Irma "is expected to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba," NOAA says.

— Tim Elfrink

7:30 a.m. By early Saturday morning, outer bands from Irma were already battering Miami. Much of Homestead and parts of South Dade lost power overnight and by sunrise strong winds and rain were pelting the area. In all, 25,000 are currently without power in Dade County, FPL says.

Already windy and pouring outside the Dadeland South Metrorail station in Miami. No businesses open and almost no one outside this morning. pic.twitter.com/cPI7siTgtX — Jessica Lipscomb (@jessicalipscomb) September 9, 2017

An eerie emptied-out office building off S Dixie Hwy with storm clouds reflecting through the glass windows pic.twitter.com/HzdgcpclkC — Jessica Lipscomb (@jessicalipscomb) September 9, 2017

— Jessica Lipscomb and Nadine Demarco