Scott Declares Emergency as Hurricane Irma Heads Toward Florida UPDATED

Update: The 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center shows the hurricane has intensified to 175 miles per hour. The forecast path moved westward some, which, according to Weather Underground, increases "the chance that Irma will directly affect Hispaniola and especially Cuba.... The shift also raises the odds for a U.S. landfall considerably." At 8 a.m., winds had climbed to 175 miles per hour.

Governor Rick Scott on Monday declared an emergency in all of Florida's 67 counties as the projected path for Hurricane Irma moved south and took aim at the Caribbean, and perhaps Miami.