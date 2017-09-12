 


FPL Expects Power Back On by End of Weekend in South Florida
Florida Power & Light

FPL Expects Power Back On by End of Weekend in South Florida

Chuck Strouse | September 12, 2017 | 12:39pm
AA

There's hope.

The thousands of people on Florida's east coast stuck without power should have it restored by this Sunday at the latest, Florida Power & LIght Tweeted Tuesday morning.

Those on Florida's west coast, which took a stronger hit from Hurricane Irma, can expect electricity by September 22.

Possible exceptions include areas hit by tornadoes or those badly damaged.

The company has sent a "cavalry" of workers from across the Southeast to work on downed power lines and blown transformers.

And it has spent tens of millions of dollars in the last few years to "harden" its system so that it is more impervious to hurricane damage. It has also been allowed to substantially raise rates, which critics have said is unjustified.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald, and Los Angeles Times.

