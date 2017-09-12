FPL Expects Power Back On by End of Weekend in South Florida

There's hope.
The thousands of people on Florida's east coast stuck without power should have it restored by this Sunday at the latest, Florida Power & LIght Tweeted Tuesday morning.
Those on
Possible exceptions include areas hit by tornadoes or those badly damaged.
#UPDATE: East Coast - estimated power restoration by end of weekend, possible exception in areas hit by tornadoes, flooding & severe damage.— FPL (@insideFPL) September 12, 2017
The company has sent a "cavalry" of workers from across the Southeast to work on downed power lines and blown transformers.
And it has spent tens of millions of dollars in the last few years to "harden" its system so that it is more impervious to hurricane damage. It has also been allowed to substantially raise rates, which critics have said is unjustified.
