Ahead of Hurricane Irma, Miami Beach Warns Residents to Prepare for Major Flooding

Just one short month ago, Tropical Storm Emily — a weak tropical cyclone that didn't even cross over South Florida — dumped enough water in South Beach to ruin dozens of cars and flood several restaurants. After Tuesday's announcement that Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm, Miami Beach officials are trying to keep residents calm while making preparations for a worst-case scenario.

City workers are adding back-up generators to flood pumps around the Beach but also warning that the system isn't designed for a massive hurricane. Residents should be prepared to evacuate, they say.

"Please know that staff is hard at work preparing for the worst," City Manager Jimmy Morales wrote in a Tuesday-morning email to top leadership. "Hopefully, we can dodge this bullet, but we won't know that until it is too late."