There's Now 40 Percent Chance of Tropical Storm Forming, Soaking Miami

Logging into Twitter first thing in the morning in 2018 generally feels like diving headfirst into a flaming dumpster floating down a flooded roadway. Wage theft is legal now! Trump is treating the Constitution like a Russian prostitute! More than a week before hurricane season begins, a damn tropical storm might already be forming!

Hurricane watchers have been monitoring a huge system of storms in the Caribbean, and this morning the National Hurricane Center upgraded the system's chances of organizing into a named storm to 40 percent. Either way, the bad weather will likely dump a deluge onto South Florida by the end of the week.

For now, the system is a "surface low" just east of Belize, but it's already producing rain from Cuba north to Florida.