Hundreds of Peaceful Anti-Trump Protesters Shut Down I-95 and MacArthur Causeway

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

If you want to snap Miami out of its warm, tropical stupor, you shut down its highways. At 6 o'clock last night, a few hundred Miamians — upset at Donald Trump's ascendance to the presidency — gathered outside the entrance to the Bayfront Park Amphitheater downtown. The crowd quickly spilled into the street — at first, cars swerved around a handful of people chanting "Not my president!" into the evening air. But soon, the crowed swelled and filled the entire northbound lane.

Within about 10 minutes, someone blurted out a "Let's move!" and the group took to the streets, heading north along Biscayne, up past the Bayside Marketplace, then the AmericanAirlines Arena, and under the Freedom Tower's glowing façade. At the entrance to the MacArthur Causeway, police officers stood blocking Biscayne Boulevard — and the protest then spilled onto the Causeway, gumming the main highway into Miami Beach to a standstill.

"We! Reject! The president-elect!" the group chanted in unison. "Black Lives Matter! Gay Lives Matter! Trans Lives Matter!" A few cars honked along in support — one red convertible over-stuffed with a few too many millennials turned up a Kendrick Lamar song in solidarity. Some other commuters trapped in the jam stood on the hoods of their cars to get a look, while others offered high-fives. At least one grumpy-looking fellow sat stone-silent in an increasingly tense Uber ride next to his driver. One 13 year-old girl in a black Nissan hooped, hollered, and filmed the event. "This is the greatest thing in my life ever," she screamed.

Eventually, a throng of close to 1,000 people would join the protest, the latest in a string of demonstrations against Trump, the nation's surprise president-elect, whose campaign openly encouraged race-baiting, misogyny, and hatred toward the press, immigrants, and refugees. For the last three nights, thousands have marched in major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, and Portland. The vast majority of the protests have been peaceful, minus one in Portland that unfortunately ended after anarchists smashed cars with baseball bats and threw rocks through storefront windows.

Miami's protest was extraordinarily calm, and focused mostly on denouncing hate and bigotry: Most of the protesters held signs that read some variation of "Love Trumps Hate." Police officers — dispatched in full riot gear — calmly blocked traffic for the group. The protesters did not harass them — in fact, two women even thanked the cops at one point for being so cooperative.

Despite what conservative critics have claimed, the vast majority of the demonstrators did not seem to be suggesting that Trump's win was actually invalid. (Trump received the most electoral college votes, but lost the popular vote). Instead, most seemed to be demonstrating in order to show the Trump administration that they won't tolerate hatred, bigotry, or having their rights stripped from them for the next four years.

Demonstrators also rallied in West Palm Beach last night, and there is a smaller protest planned in Fort Lauderdale for 6 p.m. tonight,

Importantly, the only acts of aggression came from Trump protesters: A few demonstrators reported that eggs were thrown at them, and this reporter even ended up with some egg white on his arm.

More frighteningly, the City of Miami's police union president, Javier Ortiz, threatened on Facebook that "change is coming," and implied that peaceful protesters will be arrested once Trump is sworn in on January 20. "Under the Obama administration, blocking interstates has been tolerated," he wrote. He added later: "They can do it for so long before the silent majority says no more."

Once the group reached the causeway's highest apex, the crowd had thinned a bit. News helicopters whirred overhead. The crowd then turned around and marched back through the rows of cars. When it reached the bridge's approach, an even larger throng greeted them with cheers.

As the crowd turned south along Biscayne Boulevard, one stocky Miami woman, who asked to be called "Jennifer," spoke into a friend's Facebook Live stream.

"I'm here because there are people who can't be here," she said. "There are so many young people who feel that the United States can't accept them for who they are. And I'm here to march for them, because they can't. They're too afraid. We're in solidarity for you. We love you. This is not our country — our country is not built on this shit."

A few paces up, a bald, elderly man in a baseball cap named Dwayne Brown held a brown cardboard sign that read "Still Swampy," with flies buzzing around the letters. (The sign poked fun at Trump's pledge to "Drain the Swamp" in Washington, and rid it of corruption.)

"My wife made it!" he said, laughing. His wife turned around, holding a sign that read "Eat the rich."

"He thought it was lame!" she chided.

Another woman, in her early twenties stood nearby holding a felt sign that read, "This pussy grabs back," a reference to the infamous, leaked 2005 audio that showed America's next president bragging about his ability to grab women "by the pussy" without their consent.

"It took me about five hours [to make it]," she said. "Between yesterday and today." As for Trump, she said, "I hate him."

As the throng walked closer to the Brickell Bridge, it became clear that significantly more protesters had joined the crowd. Their chants echoed off the flat downtown buildings. "No Trump! No KKK! No racist U.S.A!" (During the election season, Trump was endorsed by the Ku Klux Klan's newspaper, The Crusader, and David Duke, the Klan's former grand wizard. The Klan will hold a Trump victory parade in North Carolina on December 3.)

The crowd then filed onto a northbound exit onto I-95, Miami's main highway. Traffic in the opposite direction slowed to a crawl — many of the drivers whipped out their phones to take photos of the crowd that had materialized on the highway. A trio of cop cars cordoned off I-95's northbound lane, as the protest traveled up to exit 2D, and then back toward downtown, and Biscayne Boulevard. Occasionally, the crowd vomited up a few "Fuck Rick Scott!" chants.

At Miami's Freedom Tower, demonstrators stood along the tower's stone steps chanting "USA! USA! USA!"

The protest drew to a close back in front of the Bayfront Park Amphitheater's entrance. People pased around a megaphone, encouraging others to spread love, and stay informed about Trump's policies. A man grabbed the speaker and begged people to join local activist groups like Florida's Dream Defenders.

"Fuck Mike Pence Too," one sign added.

