Humiliating Loss to Baltimore Drops Dolphins Out of Playoff Spot
|
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Welp, it was fun while it lasted, but at some
The Dolphins were having a
Then, this past Sunday in Baltimore, the Fins' season suddenly seemed like an Adele song again. Not one of the happy ones, either — one of those Adele burners where everything could have been awesome, but then you dumped her.
If there was one positive to take away from Sunday's beatdown, it's that the Ravens wasted little time kicking the Dolphins' entire ass. Ravens QB Joe Flacco went 27 for 34 for 258 yards and three scores over the first 30 minutes, and the Dolphins were down 24-0 like a Jimmy John's sandwich delivery — freaky-fast. Flacco ended up throwing for four touchdowns and 381 yards, while Tannehill went 29 for 40 for 226 yards and three interceptions.
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Panthers v Vancouver Canucks
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 7:00pm
-
UberTAILGATE: Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins vs. Cardinals
TicketsSun., Dec. 11, 12:00pm
-
LUXURY SEATING: Miami Dolphins v Arizona Cardinals
TicketsSun., Dec. 11, 1:00pm
-
Miami Dolphins vs. Arizona Cardinals
TicketsSun., Dec. 11, 1:00pm
Yup. That's pretty bad.
On the bright side, Dolphins fans on social media took the loss well. Just kidding! They didn't! Have you ever met a Dolphins fan? You should have known better.
December 4, 2016
Not only do Dolphins lose, but Denver and KC win, Bills and Steelers also winning currently. Shaping up to be a horrible day.— Ted Hill (@tedhill) December 4, 2016
Usual story: Dolphins are told they're in the playoff picture and immediately shit the bed.— Anne Marie Seiler (@Musicats78) December 4, 2016
I don't understand how some of you are so optimistic. The Dolphins have consistently let me down my entire life.— Fins Support Group (@SadFinsFans) December 4, 2016
Well The Miami Dolphins are Simply Pathetic Today....Pretty Sad...And a Dam Disgrace....— chris.t.clemans (@flyersdolphin74) December 4, 2016
But wait what about the culture change?! Fucking delusional Dolphins fans.— Dicks Out 4 Devante (@GrizzlyGalante) December 4, 2016
Dolphins making Baltimore look like a legendary team. What a terrible game.— Anthony J (@BocceBalls305) December 4, 2016
Oh my god! Dolphins suck so bad! Back aboard the Tannehill hate train!!!— Kyle Austin (@kylefourstrings) December 4, 2016
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Panthers v Pittsburgh Penguins
TicketsThu., Dec. 8, 7:30pm
-
Hoophall Miami Invitational
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 11:30am
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Womens Basketball
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 2:00pm
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Mens Basketball
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 4:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!